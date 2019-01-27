UN Envoy gets no reply from Saudi Consulate on journalist Khashoggi's killing

The UN's special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, who will be conducting an international probe into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, on Sunday said that she has not yet received any reply from the Saudi authorities.

Al Jazeera reported that Callamard on Saturday requested the authorities seeking access into Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and to visit the kingdom of

"I conceive of this inquiry to be a necessary step, among a number of others, towards crucial truth-telling about and formal accountability for the gruesome killing of Mr. Khashoggi," said Callamard.

Callamard, who is expected to visit from January 28 to February 2, had said earlier this week that a team of three people, comprising legal and forensic experts, will seek to establish "states' and individuals' responsibilities" for the killing.

Khashoggi, a for Washington Post, was killed in the Saudi consular premises in Istanbul, on October 2 last year.

Since then, Saudi Arabia, while acknowledging the gruesome killing, has started trial against 11 suspects, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty for five of the accused, a trial which has been slammed by the as "insufficient."

There has also been a (CIA) report which points towards the involvement of Saudi

The allegations against the Crown Prince, also known as MBS, have been repeatedly and strongly refuted by

Callamard's findings are expected to be reported to the in June this year.

