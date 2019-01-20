5 luxury cars stolen from workshop in West Delhi

Five luxury cars went missing from an automobile workshop in Nangloi where they were brought for different repair works.

The incident comes at a time when police and other security forces are maintaining strict vigil in the capital on account of

The missing cars include Force Gurkha, Polo, Ecosport, and a Amaze.

The workshop owner said he got a call from his employee on Wednesday to inform about the incident. "Got a call from a helper on Wednesday morning about this. Keys of stolen vehicles were kept on Pajero's dashboard," he said.

A police case has been registered under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

DCP (outer) said, "Several teams have been formed to recover the cars. A case has been registered. We are investigating the matter.

