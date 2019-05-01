'Unforgivable damage' will occur if bail not extended, says Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's former Sharif on Tuesday filed an application in the seeking an extension in his six-week on medical grounds, saying "unforgivable damage" will occur if the is not extended.

Sharif, who had been serving a seven-year jail term in connection with Al-Azizia graft case, was granted by the Pakistani apex court till May 7 to receive medical treatment "without leaving the country".

The petition filed by Sharif through his argued that given the "complicated and life-threatening nature of ischemic heart disease, carotid artery disease, lymphadenopathy and renal artery stenosis," from which is admittedly suffering, "it is in the interest of justice that condition imposed for the petitioner's release on bail merits review."

It contended that the only feasible option available to Sharif was to be treated by the same medical practitioners who were looking after him earlier in the United Kingdom, reported Dawn.

"Unforgivable damage will occur if the bail is not extended," the application read, adding that there was hope that the review petition filed before the court would be accepted.

On December 24, the ousted was sentenced to seven years in prison by an accountability court in connection with the Al-Azizia reference case. He was also fined USD 2.5 million.

