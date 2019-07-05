Union Budget a huge disappointment, says Siddaramaiah

People of the country had a lot of expectations from Union Budget 2019-20 which turned into disappointment, said Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah in a press conference held in Bengaluru on Friday.

"Sitharaman is the first woman full-time Finance Minister to present the Union Budget in the parliament, women of this nation were seeking some benefits for themselves which should have been mentioned by Sitharaman, but she did not," said Siddaramaiah.

"They promised to benefit the farming sector, which turned out to be a lie today. Farmers of this nation are going through a major crisis but there was no mention about any pro-farmers scheme or policy in the budget. Farmer's loan waiver still remains a moot question," he added.

The Finance Minister did not propose any scheme or initiative to control the unemployment rate, which stood highest in the last 45 years. She also did not throw light on some crucial issues like irrigation and horticulture practices in agriculture, no proposal of health schemes, Education and women empowerment, Siddaramaiah decried during the press conference.

Further denouncing the Union Budget he said, "The just described the entire budget by using smooth and flowery language, their goal is to make India a $5 trillion dollar economy in next few years but the reality is, that our economy is sinking not rising."

"Hiking crude oil prices is a huge burden on a common man. BJP has always lied and has done nothing for the betterment of prime sectors; this budget is an anti-socialistic in nature which will harm the economy. BJP is continuously trying to destabilise state governments but they won't succeed in doing so," he added.

