PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow to launch BJP's membership drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to start the party's membership drive on July 6 from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

PM Modi will be accompanied by BJP working president JP Nadda in Varanasi.

Modi will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at 10:30 am after which at 10:55 am he will launch a tree plantation drive.

At 11:30 am, PM Modi will launch the BJP's membership drive and at 1:30 pm the Prime Minister will visit Virtual Museum, Man Mahal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)