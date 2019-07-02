BSE suspends trading of 10 companies after investors complain

The BSE has suspended trading of shares of 10 companies, including Geodesic, J K Pharmachem, Teem Laboratories and Global Securities, following several complaints against them.

The others are Gujarat Perstorp Electronics, Gujarat Narmada Flyash, Blazon Marbles, Softrak Ventures Investments, Rane Computer Consultancy and Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation.

All these companies are in either P, X or XT categories.

During June, the BSE received 99 complaints against 70 companies. "In the same period, 106 complaints were resolved against 70 listed companies. These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods," the exchange said in a statement.

Investors had registered complaints against non-receipt of interest due (type I), redeemed equity shares/debentures (type II/III), benefits like bonus shares, dividend, buyback letter of offer (type IV), non-receipt of interest for delay in refund dividend, redemption of security (type V), and non-adherence to corporate governance norms (type VI).

