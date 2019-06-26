Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rides bicycle to Parliament

-
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rode a bicycle to the Parliament on Wednesday morning.
"I believe that the use of cycle is not just good for our health but is a good option for physical exercise," said the BJP MP from Gujarat.
He further said that the practice of using bicycles will help combat the menace if pollution.
"To curb pollution disseminating from petrol and diesel in the state, we should promote the use of a bicycle on a daily basis," Mandaviya said.
The minister usually rides his bicycle while coming to Parliament from home, in fact his cover photo on Twitter is a photo of him on a bicycle.
Mandaviya holds the Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers portfolios.
