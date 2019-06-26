If someone is making 'gutter' comment', then why don't you give Muslims reservation?, Owaisi attacks PM Modi

Targeting Prime for his comments on Muslims, (AIMIM) chief on Wednesday asked why the prime was not saying anything on the killing of Muslims in hate violence.

He also said if someone was making comments like let Muslims be in the gutter, then why was the prime not giving reservation to Muslims if he wants to uplift the community.

"The remembers Didn't he remember Tabrez Ansari, Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan? Didn't he remember that his minister had garlanded the murderers of Alimuddin Ansari? If someone is making the 'gutter' comments, then why don't you (PM Modi) give reservation to Muslims in the name of backwardness?," Owaisi asked.

Owaisi was reacting to the Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in which he had quoted a minister's remarks at the time of the case judgement that 'upliftment of Muslims is not the responsibility of the If they want to lie in 'gutter', let them be'.

Blaming Modi for the fact that the BJP does not have Muslim MPs, Owaisi said, "No Muslim MPs come from your party and it is you, who is keeping them behind. There is a huge difference between what they say and their ideology."

He aklso blamed late for the demolition of " was responsible for demolition. Despite being the Prime Minister, he couldn't do anything and now there's Modi who wants to work on his ideology.

