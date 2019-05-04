Unique train coach look makes polling booth 140 centre of attraction in Hazaribagh

A unique train look given to polling booth number 140 of the constituency has made it a centre of attraction for the villagers from the area.

Jaya Shanthi Murmu, (BDO) said on Saturday that the polling booth will motivate the voters to exercise their democratic right.

"People are very excited. They will definitely come to cast their vote on polling day. This is one of the steps being taken to motivate and encourage the voters," Murmu told ANI.

Another block level officer, Naresh, said the village is located in a remote area where many villagers have never got a chance to see a real train. Considering this aspect also the booth has been given such a look.

Booth number 140 is situated in Dulmi block of the district which comes under the constituency.

Hazaribagh, along with three other constituencies of Jharkhand, will see polling on May 6 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election. Over 2200 booths have been made for 70.81 per cent rural and 29.19 urban voters. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

