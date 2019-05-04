Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Centre, militants for 'ceasefire' during Ramadan in J-K

Former of and on Saturday appealed to the central government to declare a during and stop crackdown and during the holy month

" is approaching. People pray day and night and go to mosques. I would like to appeal to the that just like a was put in place during last year, crackdowns and should be stopped, so that people of spend at least this one month in relief," Mufti said addressing told media here.

"I would also like to appeal to the militants that Ramadan is a month of worship and prayers. They should not make any attacks during this time," she added.

Criticising the NDA government, Mufti said that they have made " a 'jung ka akhada', where the Centre is at war with its own people."

"Whether it is imposing a ban on or JKLF and after that the manner in which business was stopped on Muzaffarabad Road and it was announced that highway will be closed for two days. It feels like the wants to break the backbone of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the garb of militancy. They want to completely end our economy," Mufti said.

"Ever since the elections have begun a lot of people are being arrested in the name of stone pelting. In this kind of an atmosphere, it is difficult to understand how they will be able to work with people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"They have left no stone unturned to push people of Jammu and Kashmir to the war. Because of this alienation is increasing. The space of the Jammu and Kashmir people - democratic space, economic space or financial space - they all are being choked... They have made life hell for the Kashmiris," the former added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)