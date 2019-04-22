JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Afghan, Hassan included in Afghanistan's World Cup squad

GrabOn cricket fantasy: win smart TVs, bluetooth headsets and more
Business Standard

Kerala: LDF-UDF workers clash in Kollam

ANI  |  Politics 

Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) workers on Sunday clashed in Kollam on the last day of campaigning in Kerala which goes to polls tomorrow.

Violence was witnessed between cadres of political rivals in other parts of the state as well, forcing police to resort to lathi-charge and firing tear gas to disperse warring crowds.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF, Congress-led UDF and BJP are the three prominent parties vying for seats in the state.

The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU