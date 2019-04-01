Slamming the BJP-led government for betraying people of the country, former P Chidambaram on Sunday said unlike leaders never fulfilled any promise he made.

"PM has never fulfilled any promise he made before he was voted to power. The Party makes promises to fulfil them," Chidambaram said while campaigning for his son who is contesting form Sivaganga parliamentary constituency on a ticket.

Criticizing BJP for being sympathiser of the upper caste, he said, "In the BJP ruled states, only upper castes are in power. BJP is a poisonous nightshade. This (BJP) is not a plant for the soil."

" sows in poisonous nightshade in In the days of becoming Prime Minister, the regime will change in the state as well," he added.

Karti had unsuccessfully contested from Sivaganga in the last elections and finished fourth. PR Senthilnathan from AIADMK won the seat with over 4.5 lakh votes while Karti could only 1,04,678 votes.

Congress has stiched a formidable alliance with and will contest 9 out of 39 parliamentary seats in along with the sole seat in Puducherry, while will contest 20 seats.

will go to polls on April 18.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)