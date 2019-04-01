Unlike Congress leaders, PM Modi never fulfill promises: P Chidambaram

-
Slamming the BJP-led government for betraying people of the country, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi unlike Congress leaders never fulfilled any promise he made.
"PM Narendra Modi has never fulfilled any promise he made before he was voted to power. The Congress Party makes promises to fulfil them," Chidambaram said while campaigning for his son Karti Chidambaram who is contesting form Sivaganga parliamentary constituency on a Congress ticket.
Criticizing BJP for being sympathiser of the upper caste, he said, "In the BJP ruled states, only upper castes are in power. BJP is a poisonous nightshade. This (BJP) is not a plant for the soil."
"AIADMK Alliance sows in poisonous nightshade in Tamil Nadu. In the days of Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister, the regime will change in the state as well," he added.
Karti had unsuccessfully contested from Sivaganga in the last Lok Sabha elections and finished fourth. PR Senthilnathan from AIADMK won the seat with over 4.5 lakh votes while Karti could only 1,04,678 votes.
Congress has stiched a formidable alliance with DMK and will contest 9 out of 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu along with the sole seat in Puducherry, while DMK will contest 20 seats.
Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 18.
