UP: Hand grenade recovered in Mainpuri

In a major security lapse on Monday, an inactive grenade was found lying on the same route, which (SP) patriarch was supposed to take to file his nomination in constituency ahead of

"An inactive grenade was found in station limits today. Some children took it out of a pond and kept it on road," said Ajay Shankar Rai, of Police (SP).

Mulayam is contesting the elections from seat.

The investigation to ascertain the identity of the accused is underway.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)