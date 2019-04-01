UP: Hand grenade recovered in Mainpuri

In a major security lapse on Monday, an inactive grenade was found lying on the same route, which Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was supposed to take to file his nomination in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency ahead of general elections.
"An inactive grenade was found in Mainpuri's Dannahar police station limits today. Some children took it out of a pond and kept it on road," said Ajay Shankar Rai, Superintendent of Police (SP).
Mulayam is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mainpuri seat.
The investigation to ascertain the identity of the accused is underway.
More details are awaited in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
