Number of Indians killed in Sri Lanka bomb explosion mounts to 8

At least eight Indians are among the dead after a string of devastating suicide blasts struck churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing 290 people on Easter Sunday, officials said on Monday.

"Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry has confirmed the death of one more individual - H Shivakumar - in the blasts yesterday, taking the total number of Indian deaths in the tragedy to 8 till now," the Indian High Commission in Colombo tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the mission confirmed the deaths of four Indians - Vemurai Tulsiram, S R Nagaraj, K G Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj identified three Indian nationals - Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh - as the victims of the blasts.

"Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she tweeted Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan identified a Keralite, P S Rasina, among those killed in the deadly blasts. However, there was no confirmation about her from the Lankan authorities.

Seven suicide bombers believed to be members of an Islamist extremist group - the National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ) - carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 290 people and wounding 500 others, including Indians, in the country's worst terror attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but police have so far arrested 24 people - mostly members of the NIJ - in connection with the blasts.

At least five workers from an Indian political party on a break after working on India's general election were among some 290 people killed in bomb attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, a government official said.

Another two from a seven-member group from the party, the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), were missing.

The group was on an outing after voting took place on Thursday in India's general election in the southern state of Karnataka.

They were staying at the Shangri-La hotel in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo. A suicide bomber attacked the hotel as guests sat down to a buffet breakfast.

"They were having breakfast on the second floor when the blast occurred," Rajath B, a family friend of one of the victims, KG Hanumantharayappa, told Reuters.

"Family in India got to know of the blast from the television."

The JDS is part of the ruling coalition in Karnataka state.

It is contesting the general election in an alliance with India's main opposition Congress party. The staggered general election began on April 11 and will end on May 19.

The party's leader, who is also Karnataka's chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy, said he was deeply pained by the loss.

"They were ... committed workers of our party and their death has brought immense sorrow to us," he said on Twitter.

Thirty-two foreigners were killed in the bomb attacks on churches holding services and upmarket hotels.

No group has claimed responsibility but suspicion is focusing on Islamist militants.

