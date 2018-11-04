UP: 2 criminals arrested after encounter

Two dreaded criminals with Rs 25,000 bounty each on their heads were arrested following an encounter with the Police.

The encounter took place on Saturday night in Muzaffarnagar district of the state.

The arrested accused and two constables sustained bullet injuries in the encounter. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital.

of Police (SSP) SK Singh said the two men were nabbed for their involvement in the theft of buffaloes from a dairy in Ratanpuri village.

