MoU signed between OMCs and CSC SPV for collaboration in LPG Services

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in LPG services was signed here today between Oil Marketing Companies (IOCL, HPCL & BPCL) and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited in the presence of Minister of Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan
Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, The MoU will address the issue of shortage of LPG distribution centres in remote areas.
"CSCs have helped in creating a Transparent Convenience System in the country. With the inclusion of LPG distribution services at CSC, their business and reach will grow more while also addressing the issue of shortage of LPG distribution centres in remote areas," he said.
The Union Minister further said, "I'm also confident that in some years global experts will be coming to India to learn about the innovative working model of our CSCs which is capable of addressing issues even at the bottom of the pyramid."
Elaborating on the benefits of the availability of LPG services at CSCs, Pradhan said, "Leveraging the huge network of CSCs #LPGatCSC will further increase ease of access to clean cooking fuels for a smoke free kitchen, including booking of new gas connections, refill booking of LPG cylinders, distribution of gas cylinders and enhancing the sustainable use of LPG."
Speaking on the issue Union Minister Prasad said, "Now people living in rural areas will have easier access to LPG cooking gas through CSC centres. It will also create a new source of income for the CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs)."
