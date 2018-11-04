MoU signed between OMCs and CSC SPV for collaboration in LPG Services

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in LPG services was signed here today between (IOCL, HPCL & BPCL) and e-Governance Services Limited in the presence of of and and and (MeitY) and of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, The MoU will address the issue of shortage of LPG distribution centres in remote areas.

" have helped in creating a Transparent Convenience System in the country. With the inclusion of LPG distribution services at CSC, their business and reach will grow more while also addressing the issue of shortage of LPG distribution centres in remote areas," he said.

The further said, "I'm also confident that in some years global experts will be coming to to learn about the innovative working model of our which is capable of addressing issues even at the bottom of the pyramid."

Elaborating on the benefits of the availability of LPG services at CSCs, Pradhan said, "Leveraging the huge network of #LPGatCSC will further increase ease of access to clean cooking fuels for a smoke free kitchen, including booking of new gas connections, refill booking of LPG cylinders, distribution of and enhancing the sustainable use of LPG."

Speaking on the issue Prasad said, "Now people living in rural areas will have easier access to LPG cooking gas through centres. It will also create a new source of income for the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs)."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)