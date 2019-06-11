UP: 9-year-old girl raped in Sitapur, accused held

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on Monday in district Sitapur's Sakran, police said.

of Police (Sitapur) LR Kumar said, "An incident of rape of a 9-yr-old girl had come to our knowledge. FIR was registered. Teams were formed and the accused was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway."

"The girl has been sent for medical examination. The charge sheet will be filed soon," he told reporters here.

This incident comes after a week of alleged rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh which sparked nationwide outrage.

