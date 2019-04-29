UP bye-polls: BJP fields Purushottam Khandelwal from Agra North constituency

The BJP on Sunday declared Purushottam Khandelwal as its candidate for bye-polls to Agra North constituency in Uttar Pradesh.Last week, the Election Commission had announced that the bye-elections to Agra North Assembly constituency will be held on May 19. The decision to field Khandelwal from Agra North constituency was taken in the party's Central Election Committee meeting.
Agra North Assembly seat went vacant on April 10 as BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg died due to cardiac arrest. He got a heart attack after returning home from campaigning for the Lok Sabha election.
The last date of withdrawal of candidature is May 2.Polling for 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases. The counting of votes for both Lok Sabha polls and bye-election to Agra North constituency will take place on May 23.
