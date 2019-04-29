UP bye-polls: BJP fields Purushottam Khandelwal from Agra North constituency

The BJP on Sunday declared Purushottam Khandelwal as its candidate for bye-polls to North constituency in Last week, the had announced that the bye-elections to North Assembly constituency will be held on May 19. The decision to field Khandelwal from North constituency was taken in the party's meeting.

seat went vacant on April 10 as BJP MLA died due to He got a after returning home from campaigning for the Lok Sabha election.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is May 2.Polling for 80 parliamentary seats in is being held in all seven phases. The counting of votes for both Lok Sabha polls and bye-election to Agra North constituency will take place on May 23.

