Karnataka: CM directs Chief Secy to take measures to prevent flood, rain-related problems

In the wake of a MET department warning, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday directed TM to monitor the situation and take measures to prevent floods and rain-related problems in the state.

As model code of conduct is in force, it will not be possible for ministers or elected representatives to visit affected areas to review the work.

This comes in response to Indian Metrological Department's warning that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and lightning is very likely to occur over Coastal and North and South Interior in the coming days.

In the last monsoon, floods and incessant rains damaged coffee plantation of around Rs 808 crore in various parts of Karnataka, including Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.

According to the of Ministry of Home Affairs, landslides and heavy rains affected around 11 districts and claimed 161 lives.

