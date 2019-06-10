UP CM Yogi visits convalescing SP chief Mulayam Singh

met supremo Yadav and his Yadav at Mulayam's residence in

The SP supremo was discharged from on June 9. His medical reports have come out to be normal, sources said.

The was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to high levels of blood sugar and was being treated by Doctor Bhuvan

"Met the former of the state and the founder of Samajwadi Party, Yadavji, at his residence today and asked about his well being. Pray to for his speedy recovery," Adityanath tweeted after his visit.

Mulayam Singh's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, along with former Ahmad Hasan, had also visited him in the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)