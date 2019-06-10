Army Chief General Rawat interacts with Kashmiri students

of the Staff Bipin on Monday interacted with a group of 140 students from here. They were accompanied by four teachers.

According to an official statement, 20 students were from Ramban, Reasi and Rajouri districts and 120 from district. They were in the capital as a part of the Army's integration tour programme.

"These students interacted with Bipin Rawat, who shared his experiences while serving in these areas and motivated them to work hard and contribute actively in the nation-building process. He also exhorted them to join the Indian armed forces and serve the nation," said the statement.

The statement further said the integration tours are educational and motivational tours for the youth of and North-Eastern states with an aim to provide an insight into the rich heritage of the country as well as various developmental and industrial initiatives that are underway.

