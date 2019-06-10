Delhi: One killed, two injured in clash in Jahangirpuri

A man was killed while two others sustained injuries after a fight broke out between two groups in Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi, police said on Monday.

Four persons, all residents of Jahangirpuri, were involved in the fight last night, a police statement said.

Satish and Gourav allegedly first stabbed Rocky and Ravi who were taken to They were later discharged.

Friends of Rocky and Ravi reached the hospital and after spotting Satish and Gourav, they gave the duo a chase, the statement said.

They caught hold of Gourav and attacked him with bricks, it said, adding that he received head injuries which led to his death. Others managed to escape.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)