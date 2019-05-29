UP CWC meeting on Thursday to discuss Lok Sabha poll debacle

Working Committee called for a meeting of its members and office-bearers on Thursday to introspect about the reasons behind party's defeat in polls.

"As you know, the responsibility for the loss of the party is shared by every To discuss these issues, a meeting of all the members and office bearers of the Working Committee has been called at headquarters. Your presence is required," Congress said in a letter to the members of Uttar Pradesh CWC.

Expressing concern over the "adverse" poll results, Babbar wrote, "The Congress has offered to resign from his post accepting the responsibility for the defeat."

along with other several other states Congress too had "resigned" from his post accepting responsibility for party's defeat in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress party could only win one out of 80 seats in the state. Even lost from the traditional to BJP's Smriti Irani.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)