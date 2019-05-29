Villagers beaten up for not voting for Mulayam Singh Yadav

A shocking incident came to the fore in as the people from Yadav community beat the villagers of Unva area for not voting

Taking cognizance of the matter, directed the of Police to visit the spot where the incident took place and provide security guards to those who were attacked.

Lal has also directed the police officials to file a case against the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On May 28, people belonging to Yadav community allegedly attacked the villagers belonging to the scheduled caste with sticks for not voting for Mulayam in the recently concluded elections.

won Parliamentary seat with a margin of 94,389 votes. He was pitted against of the BJP.

