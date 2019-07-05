UP: Defaulters thrashes officials who were part of 'dhol' tax recovery team

Five Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials, who were part of the team which played 'dhols' to shame owners of commercial and residential properties having pending tax dues, were allegedly thrashed by some defaulters on Thursday evening.

A case has been registered against the said the people who thrashed the officials, out of whom one is the owner of Singh Complex and rest are his friends.

Officials including Tax Superintendents Sanjay Bharti, Rakesh Kumar, Inspector Dhirendra Pratap and driver Gangaram were part of the team which hired a band of musicians who played dhols for few hours in front of the house of the defaulters.

Interestingly, reacting in utter embarrassment, a hotel owner immediately coughed up Rs 19 lakh to the authorities which he had not paid from the past several years.

