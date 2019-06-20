UP government is acting like one of particular community only: Babri Masjid Action Committee

The Action Committee has alleged that led is "not acting as per the written statement submitted by government in 1950 in the case pertaining to Babri Masjid, and is rather acting like government belonging to a certain community only."

The meeting of the committee chaired by to deliberate upon the Title suit also expressed its "concern over the statements given by various leaders including that of VHP regarding the construction of at Ayodhya."

"The concern is expressed that the present is acting contrary to the written statement submitted by the government and in the case in 1950, because in the statement they have accepted that Muslims are offering Namaz in since centuries and Hindus have never prayed there," said the statement by

"The present government is acting assuming that it is the government of a particular community only," it added.

The had on March 8 referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for court-appointed and monitored mediation and expressed the view that the proceedings should be conducted with "utmost confidentiality" to ensure its success.

While hearing the matter on March 8, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by said: "We have considered the nature of the dispute arising. Notwithstanding the lack of consensus between the parties in the matter, we are of the view that an attempt should be made to settle the dispute by mediation."

The Supreme Court-appointed mediation committee for resolution of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute held its first sitting on March 14 and heard all parties who attended the proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)