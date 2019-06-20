IAF recovers mortal remains of 13 personnel killed in AN-32 plane crash

The (IAF) has recovered the mortal remains of the 13 of its personnel killed in plane crash.

"The mortal remains of 13 brave air-warriors have been recovered and sent to the Air Force Station, Jorhat," IAF said.

"The mortal remains will be sent to their hometown, where funeral as per service customs will be carried out," added

On June 3, an IAF aircraft, which took off from the Air Force Station, Jorhat in Assam, went missing with 13 air-warriors onboard.The wreckage was found on June 11 on a mountain slope in and all air-warriors died in the crash."The stands with the families and next-of-kin of all the air-warriors who lost their lives in the line of duty," the IAF said.The force also thanked Indian Army, Indian Navy, NTRO, and civil population for their unstinted support during search and rescue operations.

