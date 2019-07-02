UP Govt's move to include 17 OBC castes in SC category unconstitutional: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Tuesday described the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to include 17 OBC communities into the list of Scheduled Castes, as "unconstitutional".

The Uttar Pradesh government had added 17castes including Kashyap, Mallah, Kumhar, Rajbhar, Prajapati and others in the list of Scheduled Castes.

It had also directed all District officers to issue Caste Certificate to the families of those belonging to these 17 castes.

The decision by the UP government was taken on Friday.

All the castes added in the SC list previously were under the Other Backward Castes (OBC) list.

