Chandrapur: This NGO is educating people about importance of water conservation

The country is facing severe water crisis, with people in several parts of the nation grappling to survive in the grave conditions.

After PM Modi's appeal, Chandrapur City is on mission to save every drop of rainwater, an NGO named - ECO-PRO is inspiring people to conserve water in the city. It has launched an awareness campaign for rainwater harvesting.

For the last 30 days, the team from ECO-PRO is visiting every home in the city by distributing leaflets. Through these leaflets, they are appealing people to conserve rainwater. The team even teaches people about the technological know-how to establish the water conservation plants.

And it is not just reaching out to people in colonies but to children in schools to educate them about the importance of water conservation.

Several people have begun to install the water conservation plant in their homes.

Chandrapur is one of the hottest cities in the country. Due to the production of electricity from coal plants, the temperature has been increasing over the years. This year, the temperature crossed 48 degree Celsius.

"Chandrapur is one of the hottest cities in our country. We see that the temperature of the city has been increasing day by day. This year we have also seen that the level of groundwater has also gone down. ECO-PRO has been running water harvesting campaign since 2010," Bandu Dhotre, president of the NGO says.

"People in the city have suffered due to the scarcity of water this year. From now onwards, to ensure that the city doesn't face this problem, we have intensified the rainwater investing campaign. We are going to each house and making them aware that why rainwater harvesting is necessary," he adds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)