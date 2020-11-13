UP govt suspends IPS officer for Kanpur encounter, links with Vikas Dubey

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Anant Dev who was Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) during an operation against gangster at Bikru village in July in which 8 policemen were killed.

The action against Dev was initiated after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) recommended a probe against him over his alleged nexus with slain gangster and his involvement in the July 3 incident.

The SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the encounter case in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team who had arrived in the village to arrest gangster

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. A day later, he was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter after he "attempted to flee" while being taken to from Ujjain.

