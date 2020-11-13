UP govt suspends IPS officer for Kanpur encounter, links with Vikas Dubey

-
ALSO READ
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: Official account, controversy and the politics
Oppn alleges UP govt hiding deep secret in Dubey encounter, demands probe
Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide surrenders in Uttar Pradesh court
Vikas Dubey killed; cops say gangster shot at them and tried to flee
Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to Adityanath over Vikas Dubey's arrest
-
The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Anant Dev who was Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanpur during an operation against gangster Vikas Dubey at Bikru village in July in which 8 policemen were killed.
The action against Dev was initiated after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) recommended a probe against him over his alleged nexus with slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his involvement in the July 3 incident.
The SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the encounter case in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team who had arrived in the village to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey.
Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. A day later, he was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter after he "attempted to flee" while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU