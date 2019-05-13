Piyush Goyal slams Ritesh Deshmukh again

Allegations and counter-allegations flew back and forth as and hit out at each other over the claim made by the that the actor's father, the former was only concerned about getting his son a role during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Piyush Goyal, on Monday, said that Ritesh had been allowed entry in the only because he was the then Chief Minister's son and it became even worse because the had come with a to the site due to which the late had to later resign from his post.

"I saw Ritesh Deshmukh's tweet, he said that he went to the place the next day when the incident. I agree with it, but it was horrible since he went with a Nobody was allowed to enter the high-security area, but he got permission because he was the chief minister's son. The intentions behind their visit became apparent when a movie came out in 2013. Because it was the CM's doing he had to resign, the people never forgave him for that," Goyal said talking to reporters here.

Earlier, Ritesh had taken to to reply to the accusations levied by Goyal on him and his father, who passed away in 2012.

"It is true that I had visited the but untrue that I was there while the 'Shooting and Bombing' was happening as you claimed. It is true that I had accompanied my father but untrue that he was trying to get me a role in a film. He never ever spoke to a or a to cast me in film and I take pride in that. You have every right to question a CM but it is wrong to accuse someone who is not here to defend himself. A bit late, 7 years ago - He would have replied to you," Ritesh's tweet read.

Goyal went on to say that the movie got made in 2013 but Ritesh had probably not taken a role in the movie due to fear of backlash from the people.

"In 2013, the film was made by the same producer, although probably out of public pressure Ritesh did not feature in the movie. At a crime scene, only forensic team and security forces are allowed then why was he allowed to go there, vital clues related to the crime could have been lost," Goyal said.

Firing yet another salvo at the party, on Sunday referred to the 26/11 attacks and said that the then was only concerned about getting his child a film role even as the city was under attacks.

"I am from You might remember the 26/11 terror attack. The then government was weak and could not do anything. The then (Vilasrao Deshmukh) had brought a outside while shooting and bombing was going on inside. CM was concerned about getting his child a film role," Goyal had said while addressing the business community in on Sunday.

