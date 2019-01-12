UP: Late DySP's name included in newly-released transfers list

The name of a deceased of Police (DSP), Narain Singh, was seen in the latest officers transfers list issued by Police.

As soon as the matter came to the fore, Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh apologised for the error and ordered strict action to be taken against those found guilty.

"It's a matter of deep regret that in today's transfer list of Dy.SP's a cancellation order has been issued for late Dy. SP Narain Singh. Such blunder is unpardonable and I apologise for it as HOD. I'll take strict action and remedial measures for better sync of information," he tweeted.

The list, which was released on Friday, includes names of Ashok Kumar, Surendra Yadav, Kailash Chandra Pandey, and Onkar Yadav, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)