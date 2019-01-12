Bihar: RJD MLA slaps man over land dispute

RJD MLA Prahlad Yadav slapped a man here on Friday following a land dispute matter.

The incident occurred at district's Suryagarha region.

In a video from the incident, the can be seen hurling abuses at an individual standing at a construction site, before slapping him on the face.

Following complaint by the victim, Police has registered a case and is probing the matter.

Nirajan Sinha, said, "We have received a written complaint where the complainant has alleged that while he was overseeing the construction of boundary wall at his plot, the local MLA arrived at the place and misbehaved with him. He has alleged that abused and thrashed him. We are investigating the case. Necessary action will be taken after the investigation.

