Akhilesh, Mayawati only worked for their castes, families: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said that Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have worked only for their families and the people belonging to their respective castes when their governments were in power in the state.
"During the governments of Akhilesh and Mayawati, they did not do work for anyone else other than their families and the people belonging to their respective castes," said Shah, while campaigning for the party's Lok Sabha candidate Upendra Rawat.
"When we bring our schemes for you, did anyone ask your caste now? We have given reservation to forward castes. The BJP has ended casteism," he said.
SP-BSP has stitched a formidable alliance in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting on 37 and 38 Lok Sabha seats respectively.
The BJP president highlighted the schemes started by the Central government during the last five years.
"The Narendra Modi-led government has done the work of providing free treatment to nearly 24 lakh poor people of the country under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he said.
"In Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi-led government has worked to strengthen the process of paddy purchases and electricity facility in the state," the BJP president said.
Shah lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government's actions to maintain law and order in the state.
"In the SP-BSP government, the police were afraid of goons. Today, they are afraid of the police," he said.
BJP has dropped the sitting MP from Barabanki Priyanka Singh Rawat and named Upendra Rawat as its candidate. Rawat had defeated senior Congress leader PL Punia by a margin of over two lakh votes.
