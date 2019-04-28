Akhilesh, Mayawati only worked for their castes, families: Amit Shah

on Sunday said that Yadav and have worked only for their families and the people belonging to their respective castes when their governments were in power in the state.

"During the governments of and Mayawati, they did not do work for anyone else other than their families and the people belonging to their respective castes," said Shah, while campaigning for the party's candidate

"When we bring our schemes for you, did anyone ask your caste now? We have given reservation to forward castes. The BJP has ended casteism," he said.

SP-BSP has stitched a formidable alliance in and is contesting on 37 and 38 seats respectively.

The highlighted the schemes started by the during the last five years.

"The Narendra Modi-led government has done the work of providing free treatment to nearly 24 lakh poor people of the country under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he said.

"In Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi-led government has worked to strengthen the process of paddy purchases and in the state," the said.

Shah lauded government's actions to maintain law and order in the state.

"In the SP-BSP government, the police were afraid of goons. Today, they are afraid of the police," he said.

BJP has dropped the sitting from Barabanki Priyanka Singh Rawat and named as its candidate. Rawat had defeated senior PL Punia by a margin of over two lakh votes.

