WB Cong unit claims TMC may incite violence during by-elections

and Baharampur parliamentary constituency candidate, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has claimed that led Trinamool (TMC) might incite violence during polling for and Nowda assembly by-elections in

"TMC will try to incite violence with the help of police to win those two seats. If any violence breaks out then Murshidabad Congress, as well as Bengal Congress, will come out on the streets and immobile Murshidabad and the entire state," Bengal heavyweight Chowdhury said on Friday during a press conference.

Accusing the ruling TMC in the state, the Congress said, "In by-election, IC and Kandi SDPO are involved in an active conspiracy with TMC leaders and this was informed to the Besides this, we also came to know that to win these two by-election seats, TMC will try to incite violence on May 20."

He further said that the EC and police officials have already been alerted by the state Congress unit for a chance of violence during the polling day.

Chowdhury warned that if any untoward incident happens then the Congress party workers and supporters will out on the street to stage protests.

By-polls to Nowda and Kandi have been announced as Congress' and joined and stepped down as MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)