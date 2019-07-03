Briefed Home Min on situation in Hauz Qazi: Delhi Police Commissioner

Minutes after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday said he briefed the Home Minister on the current situation in Hauz Qazi area of the capital, where clashes were witnessed recently.

"We had some incident which started over parking in Wallet City area. The police has acted promptly and the situation is very well under control. It was a general briefing regarding that Chandi Chowk situation (with Shah). Four persons have already been arrested and legal action will be taken against culprits," Patnaik told reporters here.

"CCTV footage which has been circulated is about a particular group of criminals. The teams are working on it. Persons will be identified and arrested soon," he said.

Shah summoned Patnaik in Parliament today and reprimanded him over the clashes, sources said.

Four persons, including a minor, have been arrested in the incident which was triggered by an argument over parking and led to violence and vandalisation of a temple in the area of Chandi Chowk on June 30.

Security personnel were deployed in the area after tensions heightened.

Speaking to ANI, AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba alleged that rumours were peddled to disturb peace in the area.

"There was a clash over parking. Rumours were peddled to disturb the peace here. Delhi Assembly elections are due, politicians can politicise the incident for their benefits. The credit of bringing peace here goes to Delhi Police, forces and common people here," she said.

The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in this case - two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Apart from temple desecration, stones were also pelted in the area leading to a tense situation.

