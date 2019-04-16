UP: Rain, thunderstorm likely in the next one hour, says IMD

Moderate and lightning accompanied by are likely to occur during the next one hour in, over select areas in Uttar Pradesh, the (IMD) confirmed on Tuesday.

The IMD said Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Lalitpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Raebareli and adjoining areas are likely to witness light spells of rain, thus keep temperatures under control.

"The cyclonic circulation over northern parts of East and neighbourhood extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists," stated IMD.

According to Skymet, a private forecasting agency, " winds from the would affect the eastern parts of Hence, on April 16, the intensity of rains will be light to moderate over West and light in eastern parts."

The minimum temperature in the state will be 25.4-degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 41 degree Celsius. The relative humidity will be around 18 per cent.

