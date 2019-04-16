UP: Rain, thunderstorm likely in the next one hour, says IMD

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Moderate thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by rain are likely to occur during the next one hour in, over select areas in Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Tuesday.

The IMD said Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Lalitpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Raebareli and adjoining areas are likely to witness light spells of rain, thus keep temperatures under control.

"The cyclonic circulation over northern parts of East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists," stated IMD.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, "Southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal would affect the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. Hence, on April 16, the intensity of rains will be light to moderate over West Uttar Pradesh and light in eastern parts."

The minimum temperature in the state will be 25.4-degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 41 degree Celsius. The relative humidity will be around 18 per cent.

