Gujarat: NRIs launch door-to-door campaign in support of BJP

(Gujarat) [India], Apr 16 (ANI): About 1700 Non-Resident Indians (NRI), including engineers, and, IT employees, have decided to come to and garner support for PM Narendra Modi this election, of Overseas Friends of BJP Australia, Jay Shah, has claimed.

With 250 NRIs from Modi's home state alone, the NRIs are on mission mode campaigning from door to door to bring "NaMo" to power again, Shah mentioned.

"The consulate has been very responsive during recent years. I know cases where the consulate has given emergency visas to the needy on the same day," he told ANI. "Start-ups have got a new lease of life in Before 2011 nobody knew about it," he added, when asked about the development he has seen under the

"We are campaigning in also. There was a bike rally, we visited iconic places like and with banners ' Chowkidar' and 'Namo Again'," added Shah.

Another NRI Anar Mehta, who runs NGO for women and is presently in India, said, "I support Modi because he has done a lot for women like providing gas cylinder, triple talaq, Beti Padhao Beti Bachao. We love being called and recognised as people from Modi's "

Lalji Kurji Ramji Patel, of Overseas Friend BJP Mauritius, said, " are investing in India now as they see India grow under his leadership."

Meanwhile, 68-year-old Gaurang Vaishnav, a retired IT professional from the USA, said, "Modi has brought a new mindset among the people. Helplessness prevailed everywhere. Modi has given new hopes to people."

Polling in will be held in the third of the seven-phase elections on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

