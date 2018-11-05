UP: Train runs over 3 track maintenance workers

A train ran over three gangmen between and in on Monday. The foot soldiers of the Indian Railways were responsible for maintenance of the railway track.

The gangmen were hit by Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express around 12 noon. They were reportedly drilling on the tracks without any prior block.

According to a statement of the Northern Railway, railway officers rushed to the site as soon as they learnt about the incident. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered.

The official statement said that necessary arrangements have been put in place to avoid inconvenience.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)