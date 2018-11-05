JUST IN
UP: Train runs over 3 track maintenance workers

ANI  |  Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India] 

A train ran over three gangmen between Sandila and Umartali station in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The foot soldiers of the Indian Railways were responsible for maintenance of the railway track.

The gangmen were hit by Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express around 12 noon. They were reportedly drilling on the tracks without any prior block.

According to a statement of the Northern Railway, railway officers rushed to the site as soon as they learnt about the incident. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered.

The official statement said that necessary arrangements have been put in place to avoid inconvenience.

