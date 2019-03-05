UP: Widows of three security personnel killed in encounter gets state govt jobs

The Uttar Pradesh government has given government jobs to the widows of three security personnel from Ballia, killed in separate encounters either with terrorists or with the Naxalites in Jammu and Kashmir or in Chhattisgarh.
District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangarot on Monday gave the appointment letter to three widows for the post of junior clerk in the agriculture department of the state.
Sushmita Singh, Chinta Devi, Suman Singh are widows of Brijendra Bahadur Singh, Ram Pravesh Yadav and Manoj Singh respectively.
Brijendra Bahadur Singh and Ram Pravesh Yadav lost their lives in separate encounters with terrorists in September 2017 in Jammu and Kashmir's Arniya and Banihal respectively. While Manoj Singh lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma in 2018.
