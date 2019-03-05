CPI(M) suspends its member who delivered speech in front of PM Modi

The of the CPI (M) has taken disciplinary action against its secretary, Narasayya Adam, suspending him from the membership of for three months.

The informed that the decision is in the backdrop of Adam's speech at a public event in Solapur in the presence of and which is against the party's image.

"The (M) decided to suspend member and its secretary, Comrade Narasayya Adam, from the Central Committee for three months. This is a consequence of his speech at a public event in Solapur in the presence of the and which hurt the Party's image," said the press release of the (M).

In the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Central Committee has further decided that in the states where there is a direct contest is between the and the BJP the CPI (M) will contest only one or two seats and will campaign generally for the defeat of the BJP.

For West Bengal, the CPI (M) proposes no mutual contest in the present six sitting Lok Sabha seats, currently held by and the Left Front. This is done by the CPI(M) to ensure the maximisation of the pooling of anti-BJP, anti-TMC votes.

According to the (M), in Tamil Nadu, discussions are on for seat sharing with the DMK. While in Maharashtra, discussions are on with the NCP for contesting Dindori or Palghar seats.

In Bihar, talks are being held with the RJD for contesting Ujiarpur seat in district. In Odisha, where simultaneous elections will be held, the CPI(M) will contest the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha and a few Assembly seats including its sitting seat Bonnai.

Further, the Left Front is meeting on March 8 to finalise the other seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)