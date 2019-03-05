CPI(M) suspends its member who delivered speech in front of PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
CPI urges countrymen to stand up in solidarity with farmers
Maha ATS gets India content of Naxal-leaning website blocked
Cops bar CPI(M) leaders from meeting ryots against powerlines
CPI, CPI(M) choose separate paths in Telangana polls
CPI-ML, CPI(M) and AISA leaders meet top police officer over killing of minor boy in Delhi madrassa
-
The Central Committee of the CPI (M) has taken disciplinary action against its Maharashtra secretary, Narasayya Adam, suspending him from the membership of Central Committee for three months.
The Central Committee informed that the decision is in the backdrop of Adam's speech at a public event in Solapur in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis which is against the party's image.
"The Central Committee of the CPI (M) decided to suspend CC member and its Maharashtra secretary, Comrade Narasayya Adam, from the Central Committee for three months. This is a consequence of his speech at a public event in Solapur in the presence of the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister which hurt the Party's image," said the press release of the Central Committee of CPI (M).
In the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Central Committee has further decided that in the states where there is a direct contest is between the Congress and the BJP the CPI (M) will contest only one or two seats and will campaign generally for the defeat of the BJP.
For West Bengal, the CPI (M) proposes no mutual contest in the present six sitting Lok Sabha seats, currently held by Congress and the Left Front. This is done by the CPI(M) to ensure the maximisation of the pooling of anti-BJP, anti-TMC votes.
According to the Central Committee of CPI (M), in Tamil Nadu, discussions are on for seat sharing with the DMK. While in Maharashtra, discussions are on with the NCP for contesting Dindori or Palghar seats.
In Bihar, talks are being held with the RJD for contesting Ujiarpur seat in Samastipur district. In Odisha, where simultaneous elections will be held, the CPI(M) will contest the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha and a few Assembly seats including its sitting seat Bonnai.
Further, the Left Front is meeting on March 8 to finalise the other seats.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU