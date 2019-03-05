Bengaluru saloon offers 'Abhinandan' gunslinger moustache style to customers for free

A cutting saloon in Bengaluru is giving free like moustaches and hairstyle to its customer.

Ever since (IAF) Varthaman returned home on Friday from Pakistan, his swashbuckling gunslinger and equally suave hairstyle have become the new fad among men across the country.

Varthaman, flying a -21 fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into on Wednesday and crossed over to Pakistan-occupied (PoK) where his aircraft was shot down on March 27. He ejected safely and was taken into custody by the Army when his parachute drifted and fell inside PoK.

He was, however, released on March 1 by via Attari-Wagah border after Imran Khan, on February 28, announced the release of Abhinandan, calling it a "peace gesture". however used diplomatic and pressure to ensure that Pakistan releases unconditionally.

"We want to see everybody's face like that of Abhinandan and we all are proud of our brave soldier. Till now 640 customers have come for getting their moustaches styled like Abhinandan," said Nanesh, the owner of the saloon.

"I am feeling very happy that Abhinandan returned. We are here because soldiers like Abhinandan are there to protect us and guard our borders. After I had got my moustaches trimmed like him, everybody is looking at me with attention," said Tejas a customer.

