UP: Woman dies after being set ablaze by in-laws, her kids demand justice

A woman died after she was allegedly set on the terrace of her residence here by her and his wife last month.

The police said the woman, Kusum, was a victim of domestic violence and she was set on fire by her and his wife on May 25 over a household issue.

The victim is survived by her husband and a daughter and son, aged 6 and 4 respectively.

Police filed the case after 10 days of constant efforts by the victim's children.

The accused have been identified as Kanti and Virendra.

While speaking about the incident, Kusum's son said his uncle and aunt had a dispute with his mother while she was cooking His uncle entered the kitchen with slippers and when his mother protested, he started fighting with her. Later, Virendra along with his wife took to the roof of the house and put kerosene in her hair and set her "My father is in favour of my uncle's family. But we want justice for our mother," the son said.

Kusum's husband, who works in Mumbai, came to the village after her death. However, he went back to work and has not filed any case against his brother and wife.

ASP said that strict action will be taken against the accused. "In this case, allegations are being made against each other. At present, the police are collecting evidence and the accused will soon be behind the bars. The statement of Kusum's son has also been recorded," he said.

