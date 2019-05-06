Pune: Couple set ablaze by kin, woman succumbs to injuries

In yet another petrifying case of honour killing, a woman succumbed to her injuries after she and her husband were set ablaze by their kin.

The woman, identified as Rukmani, succumbed to her injuries on May 5, while her husband is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The couple had solemnized their marriage six months ago, but Rukmani's parents were reluctant to accept them.

According to the police, the incident took place in Nighoj village of Ahmednagar district of on May 1 when Mangesh Ransingh went to pick her wife from her parent's place. When he reached the house of his in-laws, a heated argument broke out between the couple, Rukmini's father and two other people over their love marriage, following which the argument turned into a scuffle.

'The three men started beating the couple and later burned them by throwing petrol on them. Later, the family locked and left the house with the couple burning inside it.," said of Police (ACP)

When some villagers came to know about the incident, they broke into the house, but the couple had sustained enough injuries by then, Kalwaniya added.

The accused identified as Ghanshyam and Surendra Babu Lal Bhartiya, have been arrested by the police, while Rukmani's father is still on the run.

Further investigation is underway.

