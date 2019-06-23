Telangana: Public health department accountant caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

JUST IN
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Saturday caught a Senior Accountant of Public Health and Family Welfare, V Sanjeev Kumar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in his office canteen.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dr Baddam Surender Reddy, a retired deputy civil surgeon from Trimulgherry, an ACB team laid a trap at the accused's office in Koti.

The officer demanded Rs 20,000 in return for an official favour to process the complainant's pension file.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused's possession. His hands tested positive in a chemical test.

Kumar was later produced at the ACB court.

