'We still have time to negotiate', Merkel reacts over defeat of Brexit deal

'We still have time to negotiate, but we would first like to see what the British prime minister proposes', German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the media on Wednesday, after Theresa May's controversial Brexit deal plan was rejected by the MPs at the House of Commons yesterday.
The Independent quoted the German Chancellor, who regretted the British Parliament's decision of turning down the Brexit deal, as saying: "We will, of course, do everything to find an orderly solution, but we are also prepared if there is no orderly solution."
According to CNN, the Brexit deal, that allows the United Kingdom to leave the European Union (EU), was voted down by 432 votes to 202, the worst defeat for any sitting government in the UK. Around 118 Conservative Party MPs voted against May's Brexit plan.
Meanwhile, the debate over the no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister May by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has begun. If the British Prime Minister wins the no-confidence vote then she would return to the Parliament on Monday to explain her alternative plan on the Brexit deal.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, however, expressed doubts over the re-negotiations of the deal, stating that the EU may postpone the date of UK's withdrawal, which is scheduled on March 29, 2019, after which it will move into a 21-month long transitional period with the block.
"If there would be such a request, we will deal with it in a very constructive way," the Foreign Minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU