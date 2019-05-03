JUST IN
'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to premier on Zee Cinema on May 5

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Actor Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri

The film, which was released in January, is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri.

The film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

The film entered the 100 crore club and took the internet by storm with the catchphrase, "How's the Josh".

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie was produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

