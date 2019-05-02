Varun Dhawan shines on latest 'Grazia' magazine cover

Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan featured on the latest cover of the Grazia magazine and seriously we can't take our eyes off from the appealing actor.
The 32-year old shared the cover image on his Instagram handle. "Life's a beach," he captioned the post.
Known for his vibrant fashion style, Varun is raising temperatures in his buttoned-down red hot shirt.
No wonder the magazine cover page labeled him as 'Summer Crush'.
Varun's steamy look is so complementing his outwear which he teamed up with blue pants and a buckle brown belt. He is making everyone skip a heartbeat as he is looking super handsome in stubble beard and washboard abs.
For his upcoming film, Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the adaptation of the timeless comedy 'Coolie No. 1'.
The actor was last seen in Karan Johar's 'Kalank' which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.
