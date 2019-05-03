PM Modi biopic to release on May 24, a day after LS poll results

starrer biopic on Modi is finally set to release on May 24, a day after the counting of votes of the Lok Sabha polls.

The film, 'PM Modi', which was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 11, was stalled by the a day before its worldwide release, stating that a biopic like this will affect the level playing field in the elections.

"After a lot of discussions and keeping the curiosity and excitement about the film in mind we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha election results. We are now releasing our film on 24th May 2019," said

Shortly after the EC stalled the release of the film, makers of the biopic had moved the apex court challenging the stay. Singh had said the poll panel banned the film without even watching it.

On April 17, EC officials watched the film in a special screening on the directions of the A committee with a total of seven officials set up for the purpose was present for the screening. The top court had asked EC to watch the movie and submit its view by April 22.

After watching a special screening of the film the EC had submitted a report before the top court favouring the ban on the release of 'PM Modi'. Following this, the refused to interfere with the EC's order.

Before being stalled by the EC, the film also came under a cloud with opposition parties, including the claiming that its release was planned with the intention of influencing voters during the Lok Sabha elections.

The biopic also ran into trouble over its credits as lyricists and claimed that they were credited without contributing lyrics for the songs of the film. However, the makers of the biopic later explained that their names feature in the poster of the movie as the makers used parts of old songs that were written by the two.

Helmed by Omung Kumar, the film stars Vivek Oberoi, and among others and is based on the life of the incumbent

The biopic depicts the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as a and finally his landmark election as the of the country. Oberoi is essaying the role of Modi.

