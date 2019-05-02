'Avengers: Endgame' becomes the highest grossing film of 2019 in India

' Endgame' in has now become the highest grossing film of 2019 so far.

The Marvel film earned Rs 31.05 crore on Monday, 26.10 crores on Tuesday and 28.50 crores on Wednesday thus bringing its total collection to Rs 244.30 crore.

Indian shared the latest update of the Hollywood film on his handle.

He wrote, "#AvengersEndgame is the highest grossing film of 2019 *so far*... It's a bit too early to guesstimate its *lifetime biz*, but one thing is certain... Like #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], every *forthcoming* #Hindi biggie will be compared to #AvengersEndgame henceforth."

Further, he wrote, "Phenomenal biz of #AvengersEndgame is an eye-opener, wake up call for our industry... #AvengersEndgame is competing with the biggest hits from *Hindi* film industry... Has stamina to cross *lifetime biz* of #Dangal [highest grosser of *Hindi* industry]. biz."

"#AvengersEndgame is on a record-smashing spree... Holiday on Wed [some states] proved advantageous... Now highest grossing #Hollywood film in # .. Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr. Total: Rs 244.30 cr Nett BOC. India biz, "he tweeted, sharing ' Endgame' box office collection.

The film also beats the record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' which had crossed Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released ' Marvel'. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors including as America.

'Avengers: Endgame' features a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and

